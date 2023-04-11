Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.53. 13,781,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,997,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.15 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $280.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average is $182.29.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,773 shares of company stock worth $23,587,650. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.69.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

