Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 877,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

