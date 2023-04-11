Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.54.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.82. 292,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,959. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

