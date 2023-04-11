Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 744,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 350,879 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $5,911,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,050 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. 147,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

