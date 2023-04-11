Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $780,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,041. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.