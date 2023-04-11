Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of ITA stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.54. 311,925 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average of $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

