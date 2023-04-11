Caterpillar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 53,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 40,543 call options.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 157.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 27.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.79. 2,194,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.82. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

