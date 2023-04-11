CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 4.7% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $71.23 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00028749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,995.94 or 1.00054511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08518414 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,144,252.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

