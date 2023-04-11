Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR opened at $353.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $572.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.