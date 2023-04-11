Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

