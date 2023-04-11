Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Check-Cap Price Performance
Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.
Institutional Trading of Check-Cap
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
