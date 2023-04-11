Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.68. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 468,094 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $671.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

