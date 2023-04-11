Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 1,462,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,838,680. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

