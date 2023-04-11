CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.00

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advanced materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses worldwide. The company's Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

