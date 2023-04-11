Citigroup Cuts Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $65.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $72.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

SF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

