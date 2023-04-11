Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading 2.1% Higher

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Citizens Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

Citizens Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

