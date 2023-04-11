Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of KOF opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $82.84.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

