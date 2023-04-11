Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.93

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 5555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCHGY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,700 ($33.44) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,125 ($26.32) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.95) to GBX 2,545 ($31.52) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.20) to GBX 2,500 ($30.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

