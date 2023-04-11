Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. 1,573,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,738. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

