Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Realty Income by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after acquiring an additional 301,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,219 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,152. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

