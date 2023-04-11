Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 37,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,868,582. The company has a market capitalization of $207.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

