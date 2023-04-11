Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 2.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.84. The stock had a trading volume of 149,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

