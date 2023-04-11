Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,822. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.