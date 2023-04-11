Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $196.03. 184,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.