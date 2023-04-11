Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 39,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 40,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Commerce Resources Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.12.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

Further Reading

