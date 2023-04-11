Comparing Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Western Energy Services and Permex Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $154.10 million 0.47 $22.55 million ($1.25) -1.72 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 7.80 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Western Energy Services and Permex Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Western Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services 15.05% -7.64% -4.31% Permex Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Permex Petroleum beats Western Energy Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Western Energy Services Corp. is an oilfield service company engaged in the provision of contract drilling services. It operates through the Contract Drilling Services and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes Horizon and Stoneham drilling. The Production Services segment consists of well servicing rigs and the renting of oilfield equipment. The company was founded by Alex R.N. MacAusland and Jeffrey K. Bowers on March 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Permex Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

