Compound (COMP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.66 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $315.99 million and $21.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $43.48 or 0.00143817 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00070080 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00036878 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00038108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003289 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.90980815 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $20,897,633.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.