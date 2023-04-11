Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stake Boosted by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.24% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. 32,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.35 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

