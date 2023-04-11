Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Truist Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

CRK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 534,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $51,870,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,893,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,961,000 after buying an additional 1,240,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after buying an additional 872,512 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

