Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,955.31

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,955.31 and last traded at $1,948.17, with a volume of 641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,920.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNSWF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,758.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,607.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 65.92%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

