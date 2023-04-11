Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,631.99

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2,631.99 and last traded at C$2,609.78, with a volume of 1204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,609.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,687.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2,384.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,176.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

