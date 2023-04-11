Contrasting Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) & NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Technology Solutions and NetScout Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems $855.58 million 2.39 $35.87 million $0.76 37.91

Profitability

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

This table compares Technology Solutions and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems 6.19% 5.50% 3.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Technology Solutions and NetScout Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

NetScout Systems has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.13%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Technology Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in May 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

