Contrasting Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE N/A -120.74% -83.64% Vaxart N/A -79.47% -60.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

11.8% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PolarityTE and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $810,000.00 3.98 -$7.83 million ($5.96) -0.07 Vaxart $110,000.00 773.92 -$107.76 million ($0.84) -0.75

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxart. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PolarityTE and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 1 2 0 2.67

PolarityTE presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 656.37%. Given Vaxart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Summary

Vaxart beats PolarityTE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection. It is developing prophylactic vaccine candidates that target a range of infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

