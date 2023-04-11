Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 748,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 825,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.