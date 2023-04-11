Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 28th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $13.99.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM)
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.