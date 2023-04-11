Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 28th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $229,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.