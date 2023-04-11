Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $114.11 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.20 or 0.00037428 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $114.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00059916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001191 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

