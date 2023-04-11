Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.23 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $136.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.28 or 0.00037418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001174 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

