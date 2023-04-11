Credit Suisse Group Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$59.50

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.12.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$55.59. 1,031,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,738,436. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.70 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

TC Energy Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.85 per share, with a total value of C$56,851.00. In related news, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,851.00. Insiders bought 3,148 shares of company stock worth $149,679 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.