Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH Invests $35.17 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 930,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,173,000. Teck Resources accounts for 27.9% of Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,492,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,490,000 after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 2,215,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.