CSFB Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$59.50

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.32.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,310. The company has a market cap of C$56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.91.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. In other news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Insiders have bought 3,148 shares of company stock worth $149,679 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

