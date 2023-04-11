CSFB Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$59.50

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.32.
TC Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,310. The company has a market cap of C$56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Stories
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.