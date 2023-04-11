Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 118 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,572.57 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,677.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,509.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

