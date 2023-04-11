Curated Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $242.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.47. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

