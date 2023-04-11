Curated Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Novartis by 115.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Down 0.6 %

NVS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

