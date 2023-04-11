Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 0.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,591,000 after acquiring an additional 194,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

