Curated Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

