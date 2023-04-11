Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 633 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 529,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 419,880 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

