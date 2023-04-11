Cypress Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

ANGL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. 433,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $29.68.

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

