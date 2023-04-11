Cypress Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 0.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 553,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,893. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

