Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 98,080 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,282,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:PDEC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,180 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.