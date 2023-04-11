Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,777,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,645,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVR Partners Price Performance
NYSE:UAN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42.
CVR Partners Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVR Partners (UAN)
- Hovering Around $100, Generac Is a Powerful Long-Term Opportunity
- Albertsons Companies Can’t Be Any More Attractive Than It Is
- PriceSmart: A Smart Play On Emerging Markets
- Insiders Are Selling These Stocks, But You Shouldn’t
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.