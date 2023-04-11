Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,777,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,645,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Price Performance

NYSE:UAN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $10.50 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $42.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 47.20%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 155.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Articles

