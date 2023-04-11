Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down to $66.14

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.14, but opened at $64.76. Datadog shares last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 457,548 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.52.

Datadog Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,236.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,635,245. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

